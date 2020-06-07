e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Smriti Irani's latest Instagram post is all about motivation

Smriti Irani’s latest Instagram post is all about motivation

Smirit Irani’s post prompted people to share various replies.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 20:39 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Smriti Irani shared this motivational quote.
Smriti Irani shared this motivational quote. (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
         

Smriti Irani often shares funny, inspirational, and relatable posts on Instagram. Case in point, her latest post which is not just gaining appreciation from people but motivating them too.

The union minister shared a post a few hours ago, which says that when one does good deeds they experience the benefits of their actions in unexpected ways. “Even if it doesn’t do good anyways. Good thoughts, Good words, Good deeds,” with this caption Irani shared an image of a motivational quote.

Since being shared, Irani’s post received close to 19,000 likes – and counting. People had a lot to say about this inspirational life lesson post.

“True that,” wrote TV host and anchor Manish Paul, to which the minister replied with an emoji of folded hands. Television actor Nivaan Sen also shared a comment on the post, he agreed with Irani and wrote, “universal truth.”

“But do good without any expectations because expectation is the cause of frustration (My Father Believed!),” wrote another Instagram user. “Absolutely right!” expressed another. “Yes ma’am, trying,” commented a fourth. “Do good, Be good, All good is my motto,” wrote a fifth.

What do you think of Smriti Irani’s post?

