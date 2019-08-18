Snake bites Chhattisgarh man, CRPF jawans carry him on shoulder for almost 2.5 km for treatment

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:20 IST

CRPF personnel on Saturday carried a man on their shoulders for almost 2.5 kilometres. The tribal man was bitten by a snake in Puskunta and after the ambulance was unable to reach the area, due to the poor condition of roads, the jawans decided to carry him. The man is said to be stable now.

“Today, F/222 and B/168 went out for Area Domination duty towards Raiguda, Puskunta, and Baheguda. In Puskunta, a civilian was bitten by a snake and the villagers were trying to get him some treatment on their own. But our team informed the PHC Awapally and asked to send an ambulance,” CRPF officials said.

“The hospital staff reacted immediately and sent an ambulance. Because of rains Puskunta road became unmotorable and the ambulance was unable to come till Puskunta. Then our Jawans took the injured on a cot and carried him on their shoulders for almost 2.5km to reach to the road-head,” they added.

The news was also shared on Twitter by ANI along with a few images:

Bijapur: CRPF personnel carried on their shoulders for almost 2.5 km a tribal who was bitten by a snake in Puskunta, after the ambulance couldn't reach the area due to the poor condition of roads. The man is stable now, his wife died due to snakebite 2 months ago. #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/AhWWZYTcc7 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 17:13 IST