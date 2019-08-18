e-paper
Snake bites Chhattisgarh man, CRPF jawans carry him on shoulder for almost 2.5 km for treatment

The jawans carried the man because the ambulance was unable to reach the area.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:20 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bijapur
People showered praise on Twitter.
People showered praise on Twitter. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

CRPF personnel on Saturday carried a man on their shoulders for almost 2.5 kilometres. The tribal man was bitten by a snake in Puskunta and after the ambulance was unable to reach the area, due to the poor condition of roads, the jawans decided to carry him. The man is said to be stable now.

“Today, F/222 and B/168 went out for Area Domination duty towards Raiguda, Puskunta, and Baheguda. In Puskunta, a civilian was bitten by a snake and the villagers were trying to get him some treatment on their own. But our team informed the PHC Awapally and asked to send an ambulance,” CRPF officials said.

“The hospital staff reacted immediately and sent an ambulance. Because of rains Puskunta road became unmotorable and the ambulance was unable to come till Puskunta. Then our Jawans took the injured on a cot and carried him on their shoulders for almost 2.5km to reach to the road-head,” they added.

The news was also shared on Twitter by ANI along with a few images:

Here’s how tweeple reacted to the news: 

What do you think of the story?

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 17:13 IST

