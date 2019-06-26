Snake catcher removes reptile from man’s kurta while he sleeps. Watch video

You may have seen many videos of snakes turning up in random places. From being spotted inside people’s homes to inside toilet bowls to bus seats to even someone’s backpack - several such instances have made their way online and gone viral. However, this video of a snake rescue may just seem more bizarre and scarier. The video shows a snake catcher rescuing a reptile from a sleeping man’s kurta. Say what?

The video was shared on the ‘Sarpmitra Akash Jadhav’ YouTube channel. In the video, Jadhav, who is a snake catcher in Ahmednagar explains receiving a strange call from a hospital in the middle of the night. He was told that a snake had crawled into the kurta of a visitor sleeping on the floor of the hospital. Afraid to wake him up and alert him about the snake, hospital staff called Jadhav for help.

The video then goes on to the expert carefully removing the snake form its hideout. What’s stranger than the incident itself is that the man remains completely oblivious to this exercise and doesn’t wake up even after the snake is removed.

Watch the video to see how the entire episode unfolded.

The video has created quite a stir online. Several people have posted comments sharing their reactions this rescue.

“Excellent job,” says one YouTube user. “It’s funny but very well handled by you.. good job,” wrote another. “First Time Watching such a case ... You save someone’s life that’s a big Honor,” posted a third.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 17:34 IST