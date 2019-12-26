e-paper
Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Solar Eclipse 2019: Netizens can’t keep calm, flood Twitter with eclipse memes

Though some parts of the world saw this feat of nature, many had a bitter hide and seek situation with the clouds.

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 17:45 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Solar eclipse 2019 made netizens drop some really funny creations.
This December the world witnessed a rare phenomenon of the universe as the moon came between the sun and the earth to form an eclipse. The annular solar eclipse, the last of this decade, was watched by thousands.

However, due to the bad weather and a cloudy sky, many people in India couldn’t witness the eclipse. That didn’t stop Twitter though from sharing rib-tickling memes on the phenomenon - such that every person trying to watch the eclipse could relate to. People tweeted with the hashtag #solareclipse2019.

Though some parts of the world saw this feat of nature, many had a bitter hide and seek situation with the clouds. Matching the situation with several popular and trending memes netizens have dropped some really funny creations.

Check out some hilarious memes regarding the situation:

What do you think of these memes?

