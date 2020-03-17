Son stays away from 93-year-old father amid coronavirus outbreak. Tells people not to be ‘spreaders’

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 15:09 IST

Highlights Mel Brooks and Max Brooks shared a PSA video on coronavirus

The video talks about steps one should take to restrict spread of coronavirus

It clip has now received over 10 million views

Legendary comedian Mel Brooks along with his son, Max Brooks, took to Twitter to share an extremely important video. The duo created it to encourage viewers to take proper steps to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading. It conveys an important message about social distancing too.

In the nearly minute long PSA, Max Broorks, an accomplished author himself, talks about why it is important for him to keep away from his 93-year-old father. The clip shows Max standing outside their house, while his father is inside – with a window separating them.

“If I get the coronavirus, I’ll probably be OK, but if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who can give it to Dick Van Dyke. And before I know it, I’ve wiped out a whole generation of comic legends,” Max says. “When it comes to coronavirus, I have to think about who I can infect. And so should you,” he adds.

Max then lists various practices that one should follow to stop the virus from spreading. Further adds, “Do your part, don’t be a spreader.” The video concludes with Mel, quite comically, asking his son to leave him alone.

Take a look at the video by father-son duo:

Since being shared just a few hours back, the video has garnered over 10.5 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. With over 3.6 lakh likes and close to 1.5 lakh retweets, the video has also gathered lots of reactions. While some thanked them for sharing the video, others wrote it’s the best PSA video they have seen about coronavirus. A few wrote that they’re doing the same thing to curb the spread.

“This is so lovely,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thank you! A great way to deliver a great message!” commented another. “My family is doing the same so we can’t possibly spread it to my mom. We are also grocery shopping for her while taking necessary precautions,” shared a third. “Social distancing is something we all can do to help,” wrote a third.

Here are some more comments from tweeple:

Social distancing is among the guidelines listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for “community mitigation strategies” to restrict the spread of the novel coronavirus. It’s a self-implemented and conscious effort to restrict or reduce contact between people.

What do you think of the video?