Sonu Sood shares image of unique leaf art featuring his face created by fan

Sonu Sood shares image of unique leaf art featuring his face created by fan

The post shared by the Sonu Sood gained more than 7,000 likes within a few minutes of being posted.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 17:06 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
New Delhi
The art, posted on Twitter, features Sood’s face carved on a leaf that is dedicated to him by one of his fans referring to him as his superhero.
The art, posted on Twitter, features Sood's face carved on a leaf that is dedicated to him by one of his fans referring to him as his superhero.
         

Impressed by an art piece of him created by a fan, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday posted its picture on social media.

The art, posted on Twitter, features Sood’s face carved on a leaf that is dedicated to him by one of his fans referring to him as his superhero.

To acknowledge the art, the ‘Dabangg’ star re-tweeted his fan’s post and wrote, “Patte patte pe likha hai chapne wale ka naam”(translation: On each leaf is written the name of the printer’s name), with folded hands emoticon.

The post shared by the star gained more than 7,000 likes within a few minutes of being posted.

