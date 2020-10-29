e-paper
Spook-tacular Halloween light show glows on with drive-thru experience

“Nights of the Jack” is a seasonal attraction outside Los Angeles.

The event at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, California.
The event at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, California.
         

A pumpkin light show is glowing on as a drive-through experience that Halloweeners can safely gear up for.

“Nights of the Jack,” a seasonal attraction outside Los Angeles, is back as a car trail featuring 4,000 to 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins in themed displays such as Hollywood, Alice in Wonderland, and an alien invasion.

Movie stars, sports heroes and animated characters also flank the mile-long route, which takes 25-30 minutes to savor on wheels.

Pullin’ up to the SPOOKEASY 👻 #nightsofthejack

The trick is to have a spook-tacular treat at a safe distance, said organizer Bobby Rossi. “We made it contactless.”

The event at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, California, is open until Nov. 1.

