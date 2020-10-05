e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Struggling to stay alert and awake through Monday? This video may feel relatable

Struggling to stay alert and awake through Monday? This video may feel relatable

The video has been shared on Instagram on the dog’s own profile called ‘ladyandtheblues’.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 05, 2020 17:38 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lady the Golden Retriever doesn’t seem to be a fan of Mondays.
Lady the Golden Retriever doesn’t seem to be a fan of Mondays. (Instagram/@ladyandtheblues)
         

Do you find it difficult to get out of bed and get on with the day on Mondays? And do you constantly fight the urge to take a nap during the million things you need to get done before the day ends? If your answer to these questions is yes and yes, you may find this video relatable. This clip of an adorable dog who just doesn’t want to get out of bed perfectly demonstrates the Monday struggle.

The video has been shared on Instagram on the dog’s own profile called ‘ladyandtheblues’. It features videos of Lady the Golden Retriever’s antics. In this particular video, Lady seems extremely confused when she’s woken up on a Monday morning. She doesn’t quite get why she needs to get out of bed, especially when it’s “cuddle o’clock” according to her.

Watch her in this video below. It’s likely that her struggle will hit you right in the feels.

The video was posted about a week ago and has collected quite a few reactions from people on the photo and video sharing platform.

“Monday’s are for snuggles, don’t you know mom!” writes an Instagram user. “Hawwww just 5 more minutes please?” posts another. Now, who hasn’t said that?

“Ohh them stupid Mondays. Hate it,” reads a comment from another dog’s account. “I can’t do it anymore,” reads another.

So what do you think about the video? Do you also struggle on Mondays?

tags
top news
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge at home; army is also target
Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge at home; army is also target
10 per cent of world’s people may have been infected with coronavirus: WHO
10 per cent of world’s people may have been infected with coronavirus: WHO
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
No assessment till up to 2 to 3 weeks after schools reopen
No assessment till up to 2 to 3 weeks after schools reopen
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Watch: Anti-submarine weapon system ‘SMART’ successfully test-fired
Watch: Anti-submarine weapon system ‘SMART’ successfully test-fired
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In