Students in Chennai perform Yoga in World Cup trophy shape, win Twitter

To mark the International Yoga Day and to display their support to the Indian cricket team, school children in Chennai performed Yoga in the formation of the cricket World Cup trophy. The moment was caught on camera and many shared the image. The image was also shared by Cricket World Cup’s official account along with the caption that reads,” Incredible commitment levels to #TeamIndia and International Yoga Day from these school children in Chennai, India.”

Incredible commitment levels to #TeamIndia and International Yoga Day from these school children in Chennai, India 🧘 pic.twitter.com/D7BCfKk6JT — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 21, 2019

The picture soon caught netizens’ attention and they couldn’t stop showering praises on the post. Check out what they commented:

Children performed various postures of yoga in the World Cup trophy formation on a school playground in front of tri-colour.

The theme of 5th International Yoga Day 2019 is “Climate Action”. The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including Prime Minister Modi performed yoga at the Rajpath in New Delhi.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 16:39 IST