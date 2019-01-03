 Stunning cloud formation covers Sydney skies, baffles residents. See pics
Stunning cloud formation covers Sydney skies, baffles residents. See pics

The skies were reportedly covered with mammatus clouds, which usually indicate severe weather activity

it's viral Updated: Jan 03, 2019 19:27 IST
Many people took to Twitter to share photos of the occurrence.(Lang Leav/Twitter)

People in Sydney witnessed an unusual yet spectacular sight recently - and they’ve been kind enough to share it with everyone on social media. Pictures circulating on show the skies in various parts of the Australian city covered in a strange cloud formation. While people posted pictures of the breathtaking sight on Twitter, many wondered what the formation signifies and still others shared explanations for it.

According to ABC News, the skies were covered with mammatus (a Latin word which means breast, udder or mammary gland) clouds, which usually indicate severe weather activity. The clouds get their distinct shape when cold air sinks below the cloud.

Many people took to Twitter on January 2 to share photos of the occurrence, some wondering what the cloud formation indicated.

“Weird cloud formation. Anyone have any idea what’s causing this?” posted one Twitter user. “What the heck kind of wall of clouds are these?” wondered another.

“These clouds are generally rare and are associated with severe storm activity,” Bureau of Meteorology Duty Forecaster Jordan Notora told Yahoo7 News, adding that the cloud formations are more likely to occur during the summer. “Quite light winds aided the smooth shape of the clouds… these conditions can obviously exacerbate the storm activity,” he added.

What do you think of the cloud formation?

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 19:21 IST

