Stunning cloud formation covers Sydney skies, baffles residents. See pics

People in Sydney witnessed an unusual yet spectacular sight recently - and they’ve been kind enough to share it with everyone on social media. Pictures circulating on show the skies in various parts of the Australian city covered in a strange cloud formation. While people posted pictures of the breathtaking sight on Twitter, many wondered what the formation signifies and still others shared explanations for it.

According to ABC News, the skies were covered with mammatus (a Latin word which means breast, udder or mammary gland) clouds, which usually indicate severe weather activity. The clouds get their distinct shape when cold air sinks below the cloud.

Many people took to Twitter on January 2 to share photos of the occurrence, some wondering what the cloud formation indicated.

“Weird cloud formation. Anyone have any idea what’s causing this?” posted one Twitter user. “What the heck kind of wall of clouds are these?” wondered another.

A vortex is forming over Sydney ☁️ #clouds pic.twitter.com/z4UCwEZYhA — Lang Leav (@langleav) January 2, 2019

Incredible #mammatus #clouds over my house in #Sydney right now - never seen anything like it. Warning of a severe storm coming? And just got warning text from insurer of high #hail probability in my suburb (#HillsDistrict) pic.twitter.com/pspGjfhSbX — Heather Handley (@VMRG_MQ) January 2, 2019

What the heck kind of wall of clouds are these? This is an upright photo (note trees) at my sisters place #storm #clouds #clouds pic.twitter.com/cx2c9bn94S — Sally (@thumbtacklist) January 2, 2019

Most amazing sky directly above our home this afternoon. Felt like scene from Ghostbusters! #wildweather #sky #clouds pic.twitter.com/OyN327g0Oa — Jason P. Saikaly (@BarkerBookman) January 2, 2019

I’ve never seen clouds like this before! Strange looking #clouds rolling in this afternoon across the #Sydney #sky pic.twitter.com/OijoEqNgaE — Suzana Zic (@SuzanaZic1) January 2, 2019

“These clouds are generally rare and are associated with severe storm activity,” Bureau of Meteorology Duty Forecaster Jordan Notora told Yahoo7 News, adding that the cloud formations are more likely to occur during the summer. “Quite light winds aided the smooth shape of the clouds… these conditions can obviously exacerbate the storm activity,” he added.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 19:21 IST