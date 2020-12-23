Swiggy says Indians ordered a plate of this dish ‘per second’ in 2020

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 18:52 IST

2020 is almost over and we’re living in a new reality. The ongoing pandemic has changed different aspects of our lives. However, one thing that seems unchanged is people’s love for biryani. According to ‘Swiggy StatEATstics 2020: The World from Home (WFH) edition’, one plate of biryani was ordered per second on the platform this year. In fact, chicken biryani reaffirmed its place as India’s ‘favourite dish’, according to a press release by Swiggy.

That is, however, not all. Turns out, the most common first order by new users on the platform was also this delicious dish. The company added that “Over 3 lakh new users made their Swiggy debut by ordering in a Chicken Biryani.” For every one vegetable biryani, there were six portions of the chicken version ordered.

Any guesses about the other food dishes that made it to the top of the list in 2020? Well, the second-most ordered dish was Masala Dosa, followed by Paneer Butter Masala, Chicken Fried Rice, and Garlic Breadsticks.

The list also gave a glimpse of the desserts that people ordered during the festival season, especially in November. They’re Choco Lava, Gulab Jamun, Butterscotch Mousse Cake, Rasmalai, and Brownie, in that order.

The image shows top picks by Swiggy in 2020. ( Swiggy )

Did any of the dishes you ordered make it to the list?