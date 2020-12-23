e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Swiggy says Indians ordered a plate of this dish ‘per second’ in 2020

Swiggy says Indians ordered a plate of this dish ‘per second’ in 2020

The food delivery platform recently released their ‘Swiggy StatEATstics 2020: The World from Home (WFH) edition’ list.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 18:52 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Swiggy also shared which desserts people ordered most (representational image).
Swiggy also shared which desserts people ordered most (representational image). (Instagram/@swiggyindia)
         

2020 is almost over and we’re living in a new reality. The ongoing pandemic has changed different aspects of our lives. However, one thing that seems unchanged is people’s love for biryani. According to ‘Swiggy StatEATstics 2020: The World from Home (WFH) edition’, one plate of biryani was ordered per second on the platform this year. In fact, chicken biryani reaffirmed its place as India’s ‘favourite dish’, according to a press release by Swiggy.

via GIPHY

That is, however, not all. Turns out, the most common first order by new users on the platform was also this delicious dish. The company added that “Over 3 lakh new users made their Swiggy debut by ordering in a Chicken Biryani.” For every one vegetable biryani, there were six portions of the chicken version ordered.

Any guesses about the other food dishes that made it to the top of the list in 2020? Well, the second-most ordered dish was Masala Dosa, followed by Paneer Butter Masala, Chicken Fried Rice, and Garlic Breadsticks.

The list also gave a glimpse of the desserts that people ordered during the festival season, especially in November. They’re Choco Lava, Gulab Jamun, Butterscotch Mousse Cake, Rasmalai, and Brownie, in that order.

The image shows top picks by Swiggy in 2020.
The image shows top picks by Swiggy in 2020. ( Swiggy )

Did any of the dishes you ordered make it to the list?

tags
top news
China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
Farm laws: Rahul to meet President tomorrow with 20 mn signatures
Farm laws: Rahul to meet President tomorrow with 20 mn signatures
India submits 9-point plan for WHO reforms
India submits 9-point plan for WHO reforms
Ready for talks if govt comes up with a concrete proposal: Farmers union
Ready for talks if govt comes up with a concrete proposal: Farmers union
NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist at Delhi airport
NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist at Delhi airport
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Govt revamps key scheme for scheduled caste students, increases central funds five-fold
Govt revamps key scheme for scheduled caste students, increases central funds five-fold
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In