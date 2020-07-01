‘Take care before you share’: Nazma Aapi is back with her witty yet important message on fake news

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 13:09 IST

From misleading coronavirus-related prescription to false government notices regarding Covid-19, rapid spread of fake news about the pandemic has become a major concern. To curb its spread, time and again authorities, celebrities or organisations take to social media to spread awareness. Now, Saloni Gaur, popular social media influencer who goes by the name Nazma Aapi, has shared an important advisory message on fake news but in a witty way.

Posted on her official Twitter and Instagram accounts, the video starts with Gaur greeting the audience. Then, in her usual amusing way, she talks about how fake news is spreading fast and turning into a huge problem. A few minutes into the video Gaur comes up with hilarious instances of how people often share fake news on WhatsApp groups without verifying their authenticity.

Using the hashtag #TakeCareBeforeYouShare, Guar shared the video and it has now impressed many.

Ye Fake News ki musibat ka kya karein mitro? #TakeCareBeforeYouShare pic.twitter.com/OUBD6Eht0r — Saloni Gaur (Nazma Aapi) (@salonayyy) June 30, 2020

Posted on June 30, the clip has garnered over 76,000 views and tons of reactions from netizens. While some praised Gaur’s creativity, others agreed with her.

What did you think of this hilarious skit?