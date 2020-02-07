e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Talking cat asks human ‘are you coming,’ people say it’s possessed. Watch TikTok video

Talking cat asks human ‘are you coming,’ people say it’s possessed. Watch TikTok video

The video, shared on TikTok, shows something which is quite hard to believe.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 07, 2020 14:08 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video of the talking cat has garnered over 1.9 million views.
The video of the talking cat has garnered over 1.9 million views. (TikTok/Ike Tommy)
         

There are many who will agree that cats are ruling over the Internet. From riding pillion to hiding like a ninja, the online world is filled with numerous images and videos of cats. There’s a latest video addition to that list involving a cat and its unusual meowing.

The video, shared on TikTok, shows something which is quite hard to believe - a cat’s meowing which sounds like it is asking its human, “Are you coming?”

In the video, the cat’s human gets surprised when his pet furry ball meows. The cat meows and waits for its human to come to the room where it is sitting. The human gets so surprises that it keeps asking the feline ‘what did you just say?’

Take a look at the video which has now intrigued many – and scared some:

@iketommy

What did she say?!? #fyp #foryoupage #4upage #cat

♬ original sound - iketommy

Since being shared just a day back the video has garnered over 1.9 million views – and the numbers are increasing. Several people dropped comments on the post. While some were simply surprised, many wrote that the cat is possessed and the human should run very far.

“That is a ghost, not your cat, run...” wrote a TikTok user. “That’s one possessed cat,” commented another. “I swear I would have run as fast as I could,” dished out a thrid.

Several others wrote that they thought it’s a baby speaking until they saw the feline. “I thought that toddler talking,” commented a TikTok user. “I thought it’s a kid,” wrote another.

What do you think of the talking cat?

