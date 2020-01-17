Woman shares pic of cat hiding in plain sight. Can you spot it?

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 17:23 IST

Every now and then the Internet presents us with such images which leave us surprised – and at times confused. The latest inclusion to that list is a image of a cat. Shared by reddit user Ciarra deBritto, the image shows a cat hiding in plain sight.

“Came home from running errands. Couldn’t find my cat... until...” Ciarra deBritto wrote and shared the post some nine hours back. When you look at the image, you may get the same feeling as it may take you some time to spot the cat.

Did you find it? For those who are still searching, the cat is staring back from the kitchen cabinet at the upper right corner of the image. The colour of the feline is black and so it’s merging with the background hue. That’s creating an optical illusion.

Since being shared, the post has gathered tons of reactions. It has also received over 1,900 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. While some people expressed their difficulty in spotting the four-legged creature, a few pointed that the difficulty is caused because everything is painted in black. Some pointed the places where they looked first to find the ball of fur.

“Anyone else look in the bag first?” asked a reddit user. “That legitimately scared me,” commented a second. “Just spent way too long looking at the window,” wrote a third. “Everything is black, and your cat is black. How do you expect to find him?” wrote a fourth.

How much time did you take to find it?

