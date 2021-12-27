e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Tamil Nadu bakery makes 6-foot-tall cake of Diego Maradona

Tamil Nadu bakery makes 6-foot-tall cake of Diego Maradona

The bakery made the six-foot- tall statue of cake in four days using 60 kg of sugar and 270 eggs.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 10:00 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu
The image shows the 6-foot-tall cake.
The image shows the 6-foot-tall cake.(ANI)
         

A Ramanathapuram-based bakery owner made a Diego Maradona statue of cake and placed it outside the shop in Tamil Nadu on Saturday as a tribute to the late football legend.

The bakery made the six-foot- tall statue of cake in four days using 60 kg of sugar and 270 eggs.

“Every year during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the bakery make statues of celebrities of cake and displays them in public. During the last few years, the bakery has put up statues of Ilayaraja, Abdul Kalam, and Bharathiar in Keksila,” said Satishranganathan, an employee of the bakery.

“We made this statue to pay homage to the footballer who died last month and to urge the youth play in the field instead of on their mobile phone and computer,” he said.

Satishranganathan said that Maradona who was born in a small town in Argentina shone in football due to his efforts. He will be remembered in the same way as Tendulkar is remembered for cricket, Usain Bolt for 100-metre dash and Mike Tyson for boxing.

Maradona helped his country Argentina win the FIFA world cup in 1986. He passed away on November 25 after suffering a heart attack.

tags
top news
PM Modi to address last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of this year today
PM Modi to address last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of this year today
India records 18,732 new cases of Covid-19, daily fatality count goes down to 279
India records 18,732 new cases of Covid-19, daily fatality count goes down to 279
2nd Test Live: Light rain delays start of final session
2nd Test Live: Light rain delays start of final session
‘Don’t drink alcohol, get indoors’, says IMD as North India braces for severe cold wave
‘Don’t drink alcohol, get indoors’, says IMD as North India braces for severe cold wave
‘No change needed in treatment protocol’: Covid task force on new strain
‘No change needed in treatment protocol’: Covid task force on new strain
3 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Illinois bowling alley
3 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Illinois bowling alley
Vehicles with caste stickers to be seized in UP: Report
Vehicles with caste stickers to be seized in UP: Report
‘Won’t stand against farmers’: BJP ally RLP leaves NDA over farm laws
‘Won’t stand against farmers’: BJP ally RLP leaves NDA over farm laws
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In