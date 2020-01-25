Teacher’s lesson impressing Shah Rukh Khan to ‘snow car’ wowing people, 8 videos which went viral this week

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 13:25 IST

Be it Shah Rukh Khan praising a teacher’s unusual teaching method or a man building a ‘snow car’, the Internet is a treasure trove of such videos which never fail to spark all sorts of reactions. This week was the same and there were many clips which created quite a stir on social media. While some videos are emotional, others will tickle you funny bone.

Angry elephant charges towards car

A video posted on Twitter by Michael Dwyer went all kinds of viral as it captures the moment an angry tusker shoves its tusk in a car’s bonnet and rips it.

Terrifying chase down y’day by angry Karnataka elephant, rips off truck bonnet with tusks ⁦@jrendell⁩ ⁦@tunkuv⁩ pic.twitter.com/TkffCMvGZw — Michael Dwyer (@MikeDwyerMike) January 16, 2020

Icicles form on man’s face

Another video capturing harsh and difficult side of winter made its way onto social media and left everyone shocked. The video shows a man filming himself in sub-zero temperatures.

Cat in frock

When it’s about viral videos then there’s a high chance that at least one of them would be of an animal – especially cats. Case in point, the video of cat dressed up in a frock amazed many.

cuddles gosalkar living her best life pic.twitter.com/ySgAXzUgJT — snow chicken (@saanukii) January 19, 2020

Fiery waterfall or “firefall”?

In this week’s edition of nature-is-awesome, we have the video of “firefall”. Filmed at Yosemite National Park, California, the clip showcases such a natural phenomenon which takes place every year but never fails to mesmerize people.

"Firefall" at Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park, California, looks like a scene from a fantasy movie. But, it is an ordinary waterfall, which is illuminated by the sunset, that gives it a fiery glow. pic.twitter.com/kP2aFmM6Cg — Domenico Calia (@CaliaDomenico) January 19, 2020

‘Snow car’ by man in Kashmir

A man, hailing from Kashmir, decided to take advantage of the recent snowfall in the region in the most creative way possible. Zubair Ahmad showcased his artistic abilities by building a car model entirely out of snow.

Baby girl meets ice cream

A video showing a baby girl tasting ice cream for the first time went all kinds of viral and won people over. It’s the delightful expression of the toddler which warmed up people’s hearts. There’s a chance that after seeing the video you’ll feel the same too.

Teacher’s unusual math lesson impressed Shah Rukh Khan, Anand Mahindra

A video of a teacher showing an unusual yet easy way to calculate the 9 times table to her students captured attention of many, including actor Shah Rukh Khan. It also impressed business tycoon Anand Mahindra who initially shared the video on Twitter and the post was later shared by Khan.

Can’t tell you how many of my life’s issues this one simple calculation has solved wow! Sending it to #byju to include it in their teaching methods. https://t.co/nC8qIojGVF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Adorable puppy rescued

A puppy landed itself in quite the pickle when its head got stuck in a spare tyre. However, thanks to members of Riverside County Animal Services, the puppy was safely rescued.

Which over these videos you like the most?