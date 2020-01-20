Minnesota man films video in cold outside home. Result shocks netizens

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 17:14 IST

Winters can be more than just chilly for some parts of the world. This video of a man from Minnesota, US, prove the case. Those who are fussing over Delhi’s dismal weather might want to rethink after watching this video, as the man gives a shocking peek of the bitter cold of the region.

The video that has been doing rounds on social media shows a man standing outdoors decked up in woollens. The video is shot in five parts as the man describes the weather by pointing out the condition of his face with passing minutes.

Currently Minnesota is experiencing temperatures way below the freezing point.

“This is my face after being outside in Minnesota”, he describes. As shown in the video, after fifteen minutes the man’s face shows beads of ice on his beard and hair. After thirty minutes, his face shows significant formation of ice on the beard and even the eyebrows. In the last part, after two hours, the man’s face looks shocking as his beard freezes into icicles.

The video made its way to the social media platform TikTok, and has garnered over 1.1 million likes. Netizens found the transformation quite dreadful.

“Ouch! That looks painful,” writes one TikTok user. “I hope you are alright after this,” commented a second. “Please stay inside, the weather is too harsh now, last I checked it was -18C,” writes a third.

