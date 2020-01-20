Human dresses cat up, performs aarti. Tiktok video amuses Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 18:30 IST

The Internet is a treasure trove of videos which are equal parts weird and adorable. Case in point, an old Tiktok video of a cat shared on Twitter has again captured people’s attention for a very unusual reason.

In the video, a cat is seen sitting on a chair wearing a very pretty frock. What amused people, however, is an elderly woman standing in front of the feline and performing aarti. A few seconds into the video, she also puts a tika on the cat’s forehead.

Take a look at the video:

cuddles gosalkar living her best life pic.twitter.com/ySgAXzUgJT — snow chicken (@saanukii) January 19, 2020

The video is not new and was shared back in November 2019 on TikTok by a user of the platform. The emojis used on the TikTok post suggest that the ritual was observed to celebrate the cat’s birthday. The TikTok post gathered close to 1.4 million views and more than 1.2 lakh reactions.

It again came to light after being shared on Twitter on January 19. The Twitter post managed to receive 19,000 views, till now. And, the numbers are quickly increasing.

People had a lot to say on the video on both TikTok and Twitter posts.

“Happy Birthday!!” wrote a TikTok user. “Wow!!!” exclaimed another. “So cute, can it get any more adorable?” asked a third. “She is sitting so silently,” observed a fourth. “So sweet,” wrote a fifth.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the video:

oH MY GODSHSJS this has made my day 😭😭 — anisha (@anishapandav) January 19, 2020

This is SO CUTE AAAH — no (@chuckleslovakya) January 20, 2020

I was waiting for the cat to swat away at the thali but this is pretty adorbs as well 😍😍 — Rigged Veda (@YenBuddhist) January 20, 2020

What do you think of the cat’s video?

