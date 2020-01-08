e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Dog rides pillion with helmet on, video sparks Twitter debate

Dog rides pillion with helmet on, video sparks Twitter debate

The video of dog riding pillion attracted all sorts of comments from people.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 08, 2020 14:27 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dog riding pillion while wearing helmet.
Dog riding pillion while wearing helmet. (Twitter/@madhavpramod1)
         

A video of a dog riding pillion on its human’s bike is the latest topic of twitter chatter. The video which came to light after being shared on the micro-blogging site has now divided Twitter and sparked a debate.

“Dog wearing helmet for safety in Tamil Nadu,” wrote a Twitter user and shared the video. Further adding, “Really admiring the owner’s care” and ended the post with two heart emojis.

However, before knowing what caused the debate, take a look at the video:

Since being shared just a day back on January 7, the video has gathered close to 54,000 views. Additionally, it has also garnered about 4,200 likes and close to 1,400 retweets.

Some applauded the dog’s human and were simply happy to see the video. However, there were a few who were not impressed and pointed that it’s unsafe for a dog to ride pillion. One user also added that wearing a helmet is uncomfortable for a dog.

Here’s what they tweeted:

Back in October, a video involving a dog and a bike went all kinds of viral on social media. In the video, the dog drives a bike while two men ride pillion.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Dog riding pillion ‘photobombs’ BBC show, video leaves people in splits

