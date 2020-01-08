Dog rides pillion with helmet on, video sparks Twitter debate

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 14:27 IST

A video of a dog riding pillion on its human’s bike is the latest topic of twitter chatter. The video which came to light after being shared on the micro-blogging site has now divided Twitter and sparked a debate.

“Dog wearing helmet for safety in Tamil Nadu,” wrote a Twitter user and shared the video. Further adding, “Really admiring the owner’s care” and ended the post with two heart emojis.

However, before knowing what caused the debate, take a look at the video:

Dog wearing helmet for safety in Tamilnadu..



Really admiring the owner's care..❤❤ pic.twitter.com/pmEvwf2Dq4 — Pramod Madhav (@madhavpramod1) January 7, 2020

Since being shared just a day back on January 7, the video has gathered close to 54,000 views. Additionally, it has also garnered about 4,200 likes and close to 1,400 retweets.

Some applauded the dog’s human and were simply happy to see the video. However, there were a few who were not impressed and pointed that it’s unsafe for a dog to ride pillion. One user also added that wearing a helmet is uncomfortable for a dog.

Here’s what they tweeted:

So heartening and lovely — Sahar Zaman (@saharzaman) January 7, 2020

I think the dog is not supposed to made to sit in bikes. They're not physically equipped to establish stability and grip. — கிருட்டிணன் - Krishna (@KrishnaTribe) January 7, 2020

Pretty sure the helmets are not designed for a dog’s head. Should call this a gimmick. — Badri Rama (@badri_rama) January 7, 2020

now that is something ... in a state where almost no one wears a helmet! — anjali mody (@AnjaliMody1) January 7, 2020

Yeah, now the dog riding pillion is safe.... pic.twitter.com/BO8S2wXa6q — Gubeer sirippu! (@c00lprasanth) January 7, 2020

Back in October, a video involving a dog and a bike went all kinds of viral on social media. In the video, the dog drives a bike while two men ride pillion.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Dog riding pillion ‘photobombs’ BBC show, video leaves people in splits