Teen had seizure in UK, saved by friend in US. Here’s what happened

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 17:53 IST

Every now and then, the Internet presents us with such stories which warm up our hearts. Case in point, the story of two online gamer friends is leaving people teary-eyed with happiness.

17-year-old Aidan Jackson, in the United Kingdom, was busy playing online game when he had a sudden seizure, reports CBS News. His online gamer friend Dia Lathora, who was sitting 5,000 miles away in the US, heard his distress. She tried to get a response from him but only heard a distressing sound. Immediately, when she gauged the danger and sprang into action.

Lathora, a 20-year-old, found a phone number to a police station in the UK and immediately informed them about the situation. They rushed to his house and informed his parents, who were downstairs, that they received a call about an ‘extremely disoriented’ male. Thankfully, they found him on time and his life was saved. It’s the quick-thinking of Lathora which saved Jackson’s life.

“I just put my headset back on and I heard what I could only describe as a seizure, so obviously I started to get worried and immediately started asking what was going on and if he was okay,” Lathora told People.

“We were at home watching TV and Aidan was upstairs in his room,” Caroline Jackson, Aidan’s mother, told the BBC. “The next thing we noticed was two police cars outside with flashing lights.”

They assumed that the cars were in the area for some other reason but were surprised when the police knocked their door.

“We are extremely thankful for what Dia did and shocked that we could be downstairs and not know anything was happening,” Caroline said to People. “I’ve spoken to her and expressed our thanks — she’s just glad she could help.”