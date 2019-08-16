Temple in Karnataka worships Mahatma Gandhi

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:24 IST

With an aim to spread the message of peace, non-violence and communal harmony espoused by Mahatma Gandhi, devotees offer prayers to his statue at a temple in Mangaluru’s Garodi area.

Prayers, along with tea, coffee and bananas, are rendered to Gandhi’s idol by the temple priest at Shri Bramha Baidarkala Kshetra, three times a day. Like other deities, Bapu also has a separate small temple for him.

“In 1948, a separate shrine was built for him and in 2006, his statue was recreated. Youth are inspired by him,” said Prakash Garodi, a devotee.

ANI shared the images on Twitter.

K'taka: Shri Bramha Baidarkala Kshetra Garodi, a temple in Mangaluru, has a statue of Mahatma Gandhi which people offer prayers to,3 times daily. A devotee Prakash Garodi says "In 1948 a separate shrine was built for him&in 2006 his statue was recreated.Youth are inspired by him" pic.twitter.com/LEpEUVdCwh — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

The temple is cleaned fortnightly by the devotee to spread the awareness about the sanitation.

“Mahatma Gandhi has always made cleanliness and sanitation an integral part of his way of living,’ Prakash added.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 18:05 IST