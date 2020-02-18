e-paper
No Internet, that’s not how a ‘baby platypus’ looks. Truth behind viral pic

People couldn’t keep calm and stop themselves from sharing the image and calling the little thing cute and delightful. We’re sorry to break this to you but this isn’t what a baby platypus looks like.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 18, 2020 18:48 IST
HT Correspondent
The baby platypus in the picture is actually a creation of a fantasy artist named Vlasimir Matic-Kuriliov.
The baby platypus in the picture is actually a creation of a fantasy artist named Vlasimir Matic-Kuriliov.(Instagram/@shunakart)
         

Cute animal pictures - baby pandas, baby elephants, puppies, kittens - all these and more usually have the Internet oohing and awing over them. So, it’s not surprising that the Internet had the same reaction when a picture of a ‘baby platypus’ popped up on Twitter. People couldn’t keep calm and stop themselves from sharing the image and calling the little thing cute and delightful. We’re sorry to break this to you but this isn’t what a baby platypus looks like. In fact, the thing everyone’s commenting on isn’t even real.

The picture has been doing the rounds of the Internet for a while now. The image shows someone holding what looks like an adorable little animal.

“We need a SQUEE!!! Behold!” wrote a Twitter user while sharing the image. “Yes, OMG, this is a baby platypus,” commented another. “Baby platypus makes me happy,” wrote yet another. Many others shared the image using the hashtag #Babyplatypus. Here’s one such post:

While many are sharing the image, there are those in the calling out the whole thing as fake. Because this is what a baby platypus looks like:

This is how an actual baby platypus looks like.
This is how an actual baby platypus looks like. ( Twitter/@unknownxenoform )

Hey, an actual baby platypus is quite cute too, don’t you think?

The creature in the picture is actually a creation of a fantasy artist named Vladimir Matić-Kuriljov. His profile shows images of the same ‘baby platypus’ with a caption that reads, “Sculpted in Super Sculpey, painted with acrylics. Probably the cutest thing I ever made.”

The artist also took to Instagram to share more images of the ‘baby platypus’. “Lots of people were confused if it were real. It’s not, I intended it just as a cute sculpture of a fantasy creature, and I didn’t base it on any real world reference. It kinda looks like a platypus or even more like an echidna,” the artist wrote.

Hence, the viral image is not of a ‘baby platypus’ but a work of fantasy.

