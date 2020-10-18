e-paper
Video of a woman holding a pan ends with a hilariously surprising twist

Video of a woman holding a pan ends with a hilariously surprising twist

“The almighty pan,” reads the caption of the post shared on Reddit.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 08:52 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a scene from the video.
The image shows a scene from the video. (Reddit/@esberat)
         

There are many videos on the Internet which start by showing something unassuming but then end with an unexpected, and often hilarious, twist. This clip shared on Reddit is a perfect fit for that category. This apparently simple clip which shows a woman holding a pan ends in such an unexpected manner that it will leave you amazed and amused, all at the same time.

The video starts with the woman walking through a door with a pan in her hand. Then, momentarily, she pauses. The fun begins after that.

“The almighty pan,” reads the caption of the post. Wondering what it shows? Check for yourself:

The almighty pan. from r/Unexpected

Are you giggling hard? Are you watching the video on loop? Are you saying ‘What just happened?’ Well, if so, then you’re not alone. The post, which has gathered over 87,000 upvotes, received several such comments from people.

“That was quite clever actually,” wrote a Redditor. “I was giggling uncontrollably for a good while. I totally wasn’t expecting that. The slapstick humour on the women is great,” praised another. “Some would say that her comedy is deadpan,” punnily commented a third.

As for this individual, they said “First thing to make me audibly laugh in a long time.” Expressing the same notion another person said, “Yo this is wholesome and funny.”

What do you think of the video?

