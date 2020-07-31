e-paper
Home / It's Viral / There are 7 elephants in this video. Can you count them all before the clip ends?

There are 7 elephants in this video. Can you count them all before the clip ends?

“Few days back we have posted this image as 7in1 Frame, now watch carefully till the end how this is 7in1 frame,” WildLense Eco Foundation tweeted and shared the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 31, 2020 13:40 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This image has 7 elephants, can you spot them all?
This image has 7 elephants, can you spot them all? (Twitter/@WildLense_India)
         

While taking photographs and videos in Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand, wildlife photographer Gyaan Dixit stumbled upon such a mesmerising scene which has now wowed many on Twitter. Last year, during his visit to the park he was taking pictures in a beautiful serene spot where a herd of elephants came to drink water. It’s then Dixit saw an opportunity to click a very unusual image and also record a video of the jumbos. Not just beautiful, the image ended up being a good riddle too – and one which you’d love to solve.

Shared on Dixit’s NGO WildLense Eco Foundation’s Twitter profile, the image posed a question in front of people and asked them to count the number of elephants present in the frame. To clear the confusion, a video was recently shared on the profile too.

“Few days back we have posted this image as 7in1 Frame, now watch carefully till the end how this is 7in1 frame. #Elephant Love,” tweeted with the caption, the post has now intrigued many.

Take a look and see if you can count them all before the video ends?

Since being shared the video has gathered over 2,400 likes – and counting. More than 150 tweeple also liked the video to show their appreciation.

IFS officer Sudha Ramen while commenting on the post wrote, “Wow.” The same reaction was expressed by another user of the mirco-blogging site who tweeted, “Just wow.” “A beautiful sight, of the most graceful animals!” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | People try guessing which zebra is standing in front in this picture. What do you think?

