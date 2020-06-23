e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / These golden retriever besties are spreading smiles and giving people major BFF goals

These golden retriever besties are spreading smiles and giving people major BFF goals

Adjectives like adorable and cute don’t even begin to comprehend the endearing bond of love these pooches showcase.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 23, 2020 20:15 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the two dog besties Lizzie and Ally.
The image shows the two dog besties Lizzie and Ally. (Instagram/@ lizzie.bear)
         

There is something delightful about seeing the animal besties hang out with each other. The case is the same for these two golden retrievers, Lizzie and Ally, who are best friends forever. Chances are their story may make you want to give a tight hug to your own bestie, even if it’s a virtual one under the circumstances.

Adjectives like adorable and cute don’t even begin to comprehend the endearing bond of love these pooches showcase. Don’t believe us? We have collected some images shared on the Instagram profile of the besties, see for yourself to be the judge.

Let’s start with these images which show Lizzie and Ally being all kinds of cosy and that too in a super adorable way:

Do you know what is even better than hanging out with your bestie? Taking a nap together! Just like the duo here:

Aww! See the duo twinning while wearing the same piece of blue scarf. Don’t they have the capability to steal anyone’s heart? Even of the non-dog lovers?

And, then there is this image of the duo taking a peek at their hooman who stepped out for “two minutes.” Are they planning a party and want to make sure if their human is really gone? Who knows!

How can someone’s heart not melt into a puddle after seeing this amazing image of one of the doggos planting a kiss on the other’s forehead. We are surely all mushy. Are you?

What do you think of the doggo besties?

Also Read | Tale of best friends Elsa the koala and Hope the wombat will make you miss you BFF

tags
top news
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
After abrogation of Art 370, RSS wants probe into S P Mookerjee’s death
After abrogation of Art 370, RSS wants probe into S P Mookerjee’s death
LIVE: In record spike, Delhi adds 3,947 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
LIVE: In record spike, Delhi adds 3,947 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Rahul Gandhi has another question on PM Modi’s statement on China
Rahul Gandhi has another question on PM Modi’s statement on China
Railways to refund full fares for tickets booked mid-April
Railways to refund full fares for tickets booked mid-April
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In