These golden retriever besties are spreading smiles and giving people major BFF goals

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 20:15 IST

There is something delightful about seeing the animal besties hang out with each other. The case is the same for these two golden retrievers, Lizzie and Ally, who are best friends forever. Chances are their story may make you want to give a tight hug to your own bestie, even if it’s a virtual one under the circumstances.

Adjectives like adorable and cute don’t even begin to comprehend the endearing bond of love these pooches showcase. Don’t believe us? We have collected some images shared on the Instagram profile of the besties, see for yourself to be the judge.

Let’s start with these images which show Lizzie and Ally being all kinds of cosy and that too in a super adorable way:

Do you know what is even better than hanging out with your bestie? Taking a nap together! Just like the duo here:

Aww! See the duo twinning while wearing the same piece of blue scarf. Don’t they have the capability to steal anyone’s heart? Even of the non-dog lovers?

And, then there is this image of the duo taking a peek at their hooman who stepped out for “two minutes.” Are they planning a party and want to make sure if their human is really gone? Who knows!

How can someone’s heart not melt into a puddle after seeing this amazing image of one of the doggos planting a kiss on the other’s forehead. We are surely all mushy. Are you?

What do you think of the doggo besties?

