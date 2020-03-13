These snow leopards cuddling together may force you to rethink your weekend plans

it-s-viral

Thank god it’s Friday! If you’ve been ticking off days until the weekend, you’re not the only one. Many of us have been waiting to get some time off work, commuting, meetings and deadlines and finally, the weekend is so close you can almost feel your body preparing to go into hibernation mode. But in case you’re the type who makes elaborate plans to check off pending items on your to-do list on the weekend, allow these adorable snow leopards to change your mind a little.

A viral video shows two snow leopards enjoying some down time. The animals can be seen snoozing comfortably as they cuddle up with each other.

Your first reaction to the two is probably going to be ‘aww...’ but it won’t take long for you to wish it was you enjoying that sweet slumber with that special someone by your side. Because it’s little things like these that really matter after all in an otherwise scary world.

The video makes for a comforting watch akin to a gooey melted chocolate on a wintery night or a not-too-sweet-not-too-bitter-just-right cold coffee on a sunny afternoon.

The 1.7 million plus views, some 31,000 shares and over 22,000 reactions since March 5 prove just how delightful the video feels.

“So lovely to see. With so much anxiety around we need more of these videos,” comments a Facebook user. “And I can’t even get a text back. Happy for them” says another. “How is it legal that something that fluffy isn’t for petting?” wonders a third. “I just wanna get in the middle and snuggle,” writes a fourth, although we’re not quite sure how that would turn out.

We’re just glad Paradise Wildlife Park shared this tender moment with us. Happy weekend, guys!