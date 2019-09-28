e-paper
Thief steals $4000 worth of ornamental fish, investigation underway

The thief hit the pond of fish owner Melissa D’Angelico and took away 10 of her Koi.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:10 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Santa Fe
The man user a net to steal the fishes (representational image).
The man user a net to steal the fishes (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

In the latest edition of unusual-things-that-were-stolen, we have Koi fishes that were taken from a pond in New Mexico. The total worth of the fishes stolen is quite considerable – precisely $4,000.

Turns out, the thief hit the pond of fish owner Melissa D’Angelico and took away 10 of her Koi. The incident was also captured on camera and police are conducting investigation on basis of the same. The video apparently shows a man using fish net to remove the fishes from the pond, reports KOB-TV.

Koi fish are colourful, ornamental versions of the common carp and can grow up to three feet (90 centimetres).

Police are trying to apprehend the perpetrator. However, no arrests have been made yet.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 11:02 IST

