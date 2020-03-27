This brave doggo will stop at nothing to save its toy from the evil waves. Watch

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 09:01 IST

This golden retriever looks so afraid of the ocean that one might assume it has just seen Stanley Kubrick’s Jaws for the very first time. But call him Roy Scheider because he going to do all he can to protect his beloved which in this case is a playing ball.

This, almost 15-second-long, video was posted on the subreddit ‘Animals Being Derps’ where one can find pictures and videos of our favourite cuties embarking on goofy shenanigans. Titled ‘no balls left behind’, this particular video shows a doggo with golden locks, that would inspire envy in even Rapunzel, treading carefully on a beachfront.

It appears that its dear ball has landed right at that sweet spot where the waves meet the shore. The canine wants to get his toy back but is scared of getting wet; so scared that at one point in the video its leg even quivers from worry. But finally, a few tries and many paw prints in the sand later, the pupper retrieves its ball from the evil clutches of the waves.

The clip has over 34,800 upvotes and almost 300 comments on Reddit.

Redditors reacted to this dog’s bravery in the face of wet danger in the most positive manner. One person wrote, “I’m melting a little bit”. While another joined in to say, “so brave! Tons of heart, that one”.

“Golden retreater”, read one pun-tastic comment on the thread. While other Reddit users exchanged tales about their own pets.

One comment said, “The goodest of good boys...taking care of his toys”, and we cannot say we don’t agree. This four-legged hero is a star in our eyes. What about you?

