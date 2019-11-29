e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

This cafe serves grasshoppers and spiders as meals. That’s not all

At the busy “Bugs Cafe” in the tourist town of Siem Reap, chef Seiha Soeun stands over a sizzling wok in the kitchen tossing in crickets, grasshoppers, tarantulas and scorpions.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 29, 2019 11:42 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Cambodia
Cambodia’s first insect tapas restaurant is mixing cocktail culture with creepy crawler fare.
Cambodia’s first insect tapas restaurant is mixing cocktail culture with creepy crawler fare.(Instagram/@Bugs cafe)
         

Ant spring rolls, silkworm taro croquettes and a “bug mac” -- Cambodia’s first insect tapas restaurant is mixing cocktail culture with creepy crawler fare.

At the busy “Bugs Cafe” in the tourist town of Siem Reap, chef Seiha Soeun stands over a sizzling wok in the kitchen tossing in crickets, grasshoppers, tarantulas and scorpions.

Sold at street vendors or in Instagram-friendly tourist spots, insects aren’t new to Cambodian palates.

But they are usually served one way: fried, with dipping sauce, and maybe a cold beer.

“We have a different kind of menu,” Seiha said, adding that he practiced making the “bug mac” -- a patty of pureed ant, bee, silkworm and cricket topped with a slice of cheese and pickle -- many times to get it just right.

On a recent evening at the restaurant, French co-founder Davy Blouzard greeted curious diners and explained the menu.

“We want to show that it’s possible to make quality food with insects,” he said.

There is sweet potato cream with bee larvae, silkworm and mango flambe, and even a cricket cheesecake dessert.

Insects are eaten by two billion people worldwide, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization.

Besides being a cheap source of protein, insect cuisine is also a possible answer to rising concern over the environmental impact of livestock farming.

As dinner orders picked up, tourists from as far afield as Britain, Poland and Malaysia all happily -- if a little squeamishly -- crunched away.

Servers worked the room wearing shirts emblazoned with the words “I HATE INSECTS”, with the “H” crossed out.

British backpacker Joshua Bean, 23, said he knew he had to visit the cafe after seeing an ad for the unusual eatery at his hostel.

He didn’t flinch at the “juicy” silkworms and an assortment of other insects piled up on his plate.

“It’s not the kind of thing you get back home,” he said.

Also read | People at this restaurant eat while getting a pedicure...from fish. Watch

tags
top news
Shiv Sena calls PM Modi elder brother, seeks positive role from Centre
Shiv Sena calls PM Modi elder brother, seeks positive role from Centre
1 litre milk diluted with ‘bucket of water’, served to 81 students in UP school
1 litre milk diluted with ‘bucket of water’, served to 81 students in UP school
Re 1 clinics, meals for Rs 10, 80% job quota for locals in Sena-led govt’s CMP
Re 1 clinics, meals for Rs 10, 80% job quota for locals in Sena-led govt’s CMP
Confident of India becoming permanent member of UNSC: Jaishankar
Confident of India becoming permanent member of UNSC: Jaishankar
Indian company offers ‘sleep internship’, promises to pay Rs 1 lakh
Indian company offers ‘sleep internship’, promises to pay Rs 1 lakh
World-renowned US rock climber falls to death in Mexico
World-renowned US rock climber falls to death in Mexico
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
trending topics
Maharashtra govtHTLS 2019Karan PatelDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13AWACS aircraft

don't miss

latest news

India News