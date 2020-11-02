e-paper
This dog video may seem highly relatable to anyone who isn't too keen on hugs. Watch

This dog video may seem highly relatable to anyone who isn’t too keen on hugs. Watch

“I’ve never related with a dog more,” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 00:16 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
: The image shows two dogs.
: The image shows two dogs. (Reddit/@onelittledove)
         

Are you someone who finds it challenging to express physical affection towards their loved ones, even if they feel it a whole lot? Are you someone who’d rather spend quality time or buy a nice present for your beloved rather than shower them with hugs and kisses? If so, then this husky, who is awkwardly accepting a hug from another doggo, may seem highly relatable to you.

Posted on Reddit on November 1, this recording is just a little over 30 seconds long. “Awkward unwanted hug for my socially inept husky,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip shows two doggos sitting atop a couch. One of the cute canines leans slightly onto the husky. Now we don’t speak ‘woof’, so we don’t know for sure, but the doggo’s expression appears to convey dismay.

Check out the recording to see if you agree:

Awkward unwanted hug for my socially inept husky from r/AnimalsBeingConfused

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘animals being confused’, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. The share currently has many appreciative comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, “Shifty eyes of disapproval from the husky towards hug time”.

Another individual wrote, “This needs subtitles of the inner dialogues of these doggos”. Now, who wouldn’t wish to read these cute canines’ inner monologue?

“I’ve never related with a dog more,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did you relate to the husky too? Or are you the other pooch, someone who is always up to spread the hugs around?

