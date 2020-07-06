This doggo is its hooman’s biggest fan and it shows. Watch

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 15:33 IST

It isn’t as if we needed another reason to believe that pooches are simply delightful. However, the Internet has endowed us with another adorable video which will further strengthen your belief in the notion that doggos deserve all the love they currently get and more.

Posted on Reddit on June 5, this clip is almost 15 seconds long. The post has been shared with a caption reading, “No other place I’d rather be”.

The recording starts with the shot of a brown-furred dog nibbling on some food. Suddenly, the pet parent starts playing the piano in another room. The pooch’s ears perk up as it hears the melody. It wastes no time and starts running towards the sound. Soon he is perched up next to its hooman on the piano bench.

“Everytime I play my piano, my doggo comes running to me,” reads the text on the screen.

The canine’s expression, as its human plays on, is of pure bliss.

Check it out for yourself here:

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘animals being bros’, the post has accumulated over 24,000 upvotes and more than 300 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the supportive doggo. One person said, “Looks so proud showing off its human”. While another individual wrote, “Look at that smile on that dog. It’s so happy to listen”.

“That is adorable,” stated one comment. “That smile and that tail wag!” proclaimed a Reddit user unable to keep their cool over the canine’s cute face.

What are your thoughts on this sweet pet?

