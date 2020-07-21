e-paper
Home / It's Viral / This doggo, named Milo, is a butterfly king. Watch

This doggo, named Milo, is a butterfly king. Watch

The ‘We Rate Dogs’ account on Twitter gave this garden ruling pooch 14/10. Watch this mystical video to see if you agree with their rating.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 12:25 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a doggo named Milo wearing a flower crown which has a few butterflies on it.
The Internet doesn’t have a dearth of videos showcasing doggos being friendly with animals from other species. But have you ever seen a clip of a pooch blissfully hanging out with a butterfly? If yes, then lucky you. But if not, then let this rare recording of the magical interspecies friendship be your first.

This post was shared on Twitter’s popular source for professional dog ratings, the ‘We Rate Dogs’ account. Shared on July 20, the tweet encompasses an almost 25-second-long video along with text reading, “This is Milo. He’s the butterfly king. Has ruled benevolently in this garden for many years. 14/10”.

The recording shows the closeup of a brown-furred pooche’s face. The hazel-eyed doggo is wearing a flower crown. A couple of butterflies are hanging out on the flower arrangement on Milo’s head. The cute canine, however, doesn’t seem to mind their presence at all and looks blissfully chilled-out.

Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 1.8 million views. Additionally, the tweet itself has more than 42,500 retweets and comments along with nearly 2 lakh likes.

Here is what tweeple had to say about Milo, the benevolent garden ruling doggo. One person said, “Milo looks like he knows the secrets of the universe”. He does.

Another dog parent wrote this:

“He is benevolent, he is the butterfly king, he is so perfect it makes my heart sing,” read one comment on the thread. A Twitter user proclaimed, “Cancels all meetings/work & just watches this on a loop all-day”. That sounds like a great way to spend the day.

For more adorable videos of Milo the butterfly kind check out his Instagram profile here.

What do you think about this doggo and his butterfly friends?

Also Read | Doggo stands in a field of fireflies. Video is as magical as it sounds

