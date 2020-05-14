e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This Gurudwara in Kolkata is feeding thousands amid crisis

This Gurudwara in Kolkata is feeding thousands amid crisis

Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee is preparing lunch and dinner in their temporary community kitchen where women are also actively participating

it-s-viral Updated: May 14, 2020 10:54 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International| Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Kolkata
Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee is preparing lunch and dinner in their temporary community kitchen.
Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee is preparing lunch and dinner in their temporary community kitchen.(ANI)
         

Behala Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee in collaboration with the Indian Humanitarian Association is serving 4,500 persons each day since last 50 days of lockdown.

Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee is preparing lunch and dinner in their temporary community kitchen where women are also actively participating in preparing pure vegetables food that could be distributed to the needy people.

“After the city administration set up temporary shelters for the homeless and poor during the lock down. They reached out to me and asked if food could be provided and we started working in to it,” Behala Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee’s General Secretary Satnam Singh Ahluwalia told ANI.

“Now not only in Kolkata but this effort of providing meals has reached to South 24 pargana, Satragachi and many other pocket areas. We are working with our group to make sure that thousands of people don’t go hungry and sleep without food,” he added.

Gurudwara Committee and IHA has volunteered for each area. They work on the information provided to them and supply rations and meals accordingly to the people

“At this hour of crisis people should come together to help each others and I am ready to serve more if needed,” said Ahluwalia.

tags
top news
FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
Truck collision in MP kills at least 8 labourers, 50 injured
Truck collision in MP kills at least 8 labourers, 50 injured
Covid-19 update: Rohini Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus, 20 others quarantined
Covid-19 update: Rohini Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus, 20 others quarantined
Why Maharashtra was not able to check rapid Covid spread
Why Maharashtra was not able to check rapid Covid spread
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
Not the right time to seek GST rate cut on vehicles: Maruti Suzuki
Not the right time to seek GST rate cut on vehicles: Maruti Suzuki
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In