This Halloween prank featuring two corgi siblings is winning netizens' hearts. Watch

This Halloween prank featuring two corgi siblings is winning netizens’ hearts. Watch

The video posted on the corgi siblings Hamilton and Olivia’s personal Instagram profile, shows Hammy pulling a prank on his sister.

Oct 21, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Olivia the corgi.
The image shows Olivia the corgi.(Instagram/@hammyandolivia)
         

Apart from dressing up in scary costumes, Halloween is also the time for some spooky pranks. And one video showing two corgi siblings in a Halloween prank video is something you shouldn’t miss. Shared on Instagram, the clip may make you laugh out loud.

The video posted on the corgi siblings Hamilton and Olivia’s personal Instagram profile, shows Hammy pulling a prank on his sister. Voiced over by their human, the prank shows Olivia getting ready to take a bath and discovering several toy spiders in the bath tub. The hilarious interaction between the two doggos after that is what makes the clip an entertaining watch.

“Prank Wars Halloween Special,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:

Posted on October 20, the clip has already garnered over 1.1 lakh likes along with many comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop laughing at the classic spider prank, others found the whole video to be hilarious and entertaining.

“The way she screamed Ham is cracking me up!” wrote an Instagram user. “I’m on your side Ham! Keep up the good work,” commented another. “I’m pretty sure I have watched this at least 5x and I can’t get over how Olivia screams,” expressed a third.

“And the prank wars keep going and going,” said a fourth.

What do you think of this prank?

