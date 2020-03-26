This hooman’s creativity is no match for his cat’s patience

it-s-viral

Highlights The video was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’

It currently has over 28,800 upvotes and almost 300 comments

Redditors had lots to say about this new type of game

More and more people have been spending time indoors in a bid to flatten the curve. This also means a change in pace for the everyday working human but it seems their animal companions are also feeling the effects. Pet owners now have more time to hang out with their beloved creatures and are getting creative with how they spend this quality time. And this particular man’s creativity is off the charts.

In this, almost a minute long, video we see a man hanging out with his tangerine coloured feline in the most unusual manner. As the kitty lies lackadaisically on a couch, the man builds a structure using the play cards on its back. The cat seems unimpressed by its hooman’s architectural skills but is too unbothered to even express that emotion.

Once the discount Bob-the-builder thinks he has constructed a stable enough composition, he adds a lighter on top of the cards. To the designer’s credit, the card monument holds up for a few seconds. But before one can celebrate this achievement, the stack of cards comes crashing down.

Redditors had lots to say about this new type of game in the comment section. The top voted comment was an individual who tried to guess how the cat must be feeling about this whole ordeal. It said, “cats like: well this is my life now”. Another joined in and wrote “when do you go back to work again, Jerry”?

One Reddit user made a well-timed pun, writing “cards against cats” – as the cards used are from the party game Cards Against Humanity. Another expressed a similar notion and commented, “cats against humanity”.

“Immediately after the stack of cards falls, the game suddenly changes from Cards Against Humanity into Exploding Kittens”, read one funny comment which referred to another card game.

Somebody wrote, “there’s just something about stacking stuff on cats that is universally appealing... and they don’t seem to mind”. To which another inquired, “does this apply recursively? Can we stack cats on cats”?

Well netizen, if you’re wondering the same or are just randomly into watching cats with stuff kept on them, we have the solution for you! Here is a subreddit dedicated to cats being sentient thing-holders called ‘Stuff On Cats’.

You are very welcome for exposure to this prime content.

