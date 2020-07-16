e-paper
This melodious rendition of Abhi Na Jao has bowled over Chef Vikas Khanna. Watch

The almost minute-long video starts with Paushali singing the song in her beautiful voice.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 16, 2020 13:00 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Paushali has taken the Internet by storm and has been retweeted by Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna.
Paushali has taken the Internet by storm and has been retweeted by Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna.(Twitter/@dreamzdotcom)
         

There are some songs which have the capability to soothe your soul. Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammad Rafi in Hum Dono is one such comforting and melodious example. The Internet is filled with beautiful renditions of this song. However, one special version of this timeless melody by a woman named Paushali has taken the Internet by storm and has been retweeted by Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna. Chances are that the rendition will entice you too.

The original post was shared by Twitter user Paushali with the caption, “Abhi na jaao... Can’t sleep till I sing this tonight. Should I sing the full song?” The almost minute-long video starts with Paushali singing the song in her beautiful voice.

The clip shared on July 13 was retweeted by Khanna on July 15. “Nightingale. Janta demands full song,” reads his caption.

Listen to the beautiful song: 

The clip has already garnered over 84,000 views and tons of appreciative comments from netizens. The original poster herself was ecstatic after getting such a positive response and thanked Khanna for his acknowledgement.

Here’s how tweeple reacted to this soulful rendition:

“Your voice is very soothing to our ears and soulful. So honest and pure,” comments a Twitter user. “Such an angelic voice,” exclaims another. “Keep posting your melodious voice,” comments a third.

Here’s another melodious song from Paushali:

What do you think of the clips?

tags
