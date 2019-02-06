This Mumbai man wants to sue his parents for giving birth to him without his consent

Yes, you read that read that. A Mumbai man says he wants to sue his parents for giving birth to him without asking for his consent. Raphael Samuel, 27, describes himself as an anti-natalist on Facebook and has posted a video on YouTube explaining his decision to sue his parents. Anti-natalists believe it is morally wrong for people to procreate. In fact one of the pictures shared by Samuel on Facebook says “procreation is the root of all evil. Stop. Having. Babies.”

In a widely seen and shared video, posted on the YouTube channel ‘Nihil Anand’, Samuel explains his stance. He can be seen in the video - not unlike his other posts - wearing a fake beard and sunglasses. “I want everyone in India and the world to realize one thing that they are born without their consent. I want them to understand that they do not owe their parents anything,” he says in the video.

This is what Samuel says in one of his posts shared earlier today:

In an interview to LatestLY, Samuel said: “Procreation is the most narcissistic act on Earth. Ask anyone why they procreate it will always start with ‘I wanted.’ Introducing a child into a world that is suffering is wrong. An antinatalist’s agenda is to convince people to stop reproducing. Why? Because life involves a lot of suffering.”

In another post from today, Sameul shares his mother’s response to his belief and his decision to take them court:

Samuel’s posts and videos have collected mixed reactions from people on social media.

“How were you supposed to get consent? The basis of this lawsuit is ridiculous. It doesn’t make sense. He sounds ignorant,” says one Facebook user. “I truly support you, people actually need to think about it before having a babies, but in reality they don’t much,” reads a comment on YouTube.

