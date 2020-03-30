This tiny dancer, called Mocha, just won TikTok’s ‘oh nanana’ dance trend

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 10:46 IST

Guess what, Abba? There is a new dancing queen in town! She has four legs, luscious black fur, a snout to die for, and dance moves that would make Malaika Arora jealous. She is: Mocha the pomeranian.

This, just over-ten-second-long, clip was posted to TikTok on March 28 through Mocha the pom’s very own verified account. It shows the little diva participating in the ‘oh nanana’ choreography that is doing rounds on the video-sharing application. In recent times you may have seen celebrities, like Jimmy Fallon , participating in this trend. Well, Mocha, the tiny dancer, can give any other sentient being doing this dance a run for their money! The video is so cute that it is already circulating on other social platforms, such as Reddit.

On TikTok, the post currently has almost 4.5 million likes and 25,000 comments. Similarly, shared on the beloved subreddit ‘aww’, the post has almost 9,500 upvotes and 100 comments.

Netizens had an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the tiny dancer. One TikTok user said, “this is the cutest thing I have ever seen”. While another commented, “good job Mocha you tiny dancer”.

“Can I please be invited to the next dance party?”, read one comment. If invites are being sent out, we’d like to put our names on the guestlist as well!

One Reddit user, on the other hand, said: “that dog has better dance moves than I do”. While another commented, “oh my gawd, it’s little paws”.

A Redditor sweetly wrote, “made me smile. Thank you”.

What are your thoughts on this tiny dancer?