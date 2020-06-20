e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This video of a grandma playing with stones will instantly bring back childhood memories

This video of a grandma playing with stones will instantly bring back childhood memories

What do you call this game?

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 20, 2020 18:26 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In the image a woman can seen playing while a kid watches her.
In the image a woman can seen playing while a kid watches her. (Twitter)
         

There’s no doubt that grandparents are amazing. They love to spoil you rotten and are your best cheerleaders. That’s probably why this video of a grandma is making so many smile. It shows a grandma playing the five stones game while her granddaughter smiles watching her.

“Why kids should spend time with their grandparents too,” that’s the caption shared along with the video. It shows the grandma rolling the stones and picking them up in systematic manner which is what this game is all about. This is called gitte, gutte, pacheta and several other names across different places.

The game is fun, and said to improve concentration and hand-eye co-ordination. Take a look at this and relive you childhood memories if you’ve played it or may be if you haven’t, this is a good time to try it. After all, a game like this ensures your kid gets off the phone, TV or other gadgets.

Posted on June 19, the delightful video has collected over 15,000 likes and more than 3,000 retweets - and counting. People are posting so many comments about the game, their experiences of playing it and memories related to their childhood, in the comments section.

“Hey I know this game. My mom showed me. And later I came to know almost every house in the rural area of Odisha plays this game,” posted an individual. Others were quick to comment that the game is very common. Scientifically speaking, this game ensures that your sight-muscle-reaction capabilities are refined to its maximum potential,” wrote another.

“It’s called ‘ghete’ in Haryana,” commented a third. “Memories. Missing this in today’s generation,” wrote a fourth.

Some shared their memories of playing this game.

“Lovely. I played it with my nani. Thanks for sharing. Reminded me to play all over again with my son,” shared a Twitter user. “My mom showed me this and I remember she was so fast in this game. Thereafter, I too played,” added another.

What about you? Have you played this game?

Also Read | ‘Fashion advisor’ and ‘saviour against karela’: Meet this awesome dadi poti duo

tags
top news
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order in Delhi withdrawn
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order in Delhi withdrawn
‘Mischievous interpretation’: Govt on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
‘Mischievous interpretation’: Govt on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
Chinese social media deletes Modi’s speech, India’s statement on border row
Chinese social media deletes Modi’s speech, India’s statement on border row
‘Resuming international flights depends on other nations’: Hardeep Puri
‘Resuming international flights depends on other nations’: Hardeep Puri
The China factor in Indian politics
The China factor in Indian politics
Could’ve been India’s best-ever all-rounder but I was sidelined: Pathan
Could’ve been India’s best-ever all-rounder but I was sidelined: Pathan
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In