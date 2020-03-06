e-paper
This woman creates eco-friendly cotton pads for unpriviledged women at home

T Kannama uses neem, aloe vera and triphala powder- ingredients that contain antibacterial properties and can easily absorb odour.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 06, 2020 19:07 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Madurai, Tamil Nadu
T Kannama says nature-friendly sanitary napkins are as important as food and water for a woman.
T Kannama says nature-friendly sanitary napkins are as important as food and water for a woman. (ANI)
         

T Kannama, a 42-year-old woman from Madurai, has started a business of producing biodegradable sanitary napkins to promote healthier menstrual hygiene among underprivileged women.

According to Kannama, the pad created by her lasts for four-six hours at a stretch. Interestingly, she uses neem, aloe vera and triphala powder- ingredients that contain antibacterial properties and can easily absorb odour.

“I wanted to produce sanitary napkins that do not cause health problems. This is 100 per cent pure cotton napkin made using surgical cotton and fig cotton. No chemicals are used,” she told ANI.

She said nature-friendly sanitary napkins are as important as food and water for a woman.

“I was interested in knowing about herbs. As my interest grew, I researched about it and thought to do something on menstrual hygiene. I started creating awareness in school among students about menstrual hygiene and learned how girl students are struggling as they use cloth. Some did not even attend school during their period days as they could not afford regular pads,” Kannama said.

After taking feedback from underprivileged women, Kannama started the business of making affordable home-made pads.

