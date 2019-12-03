Tiger chases open-top safari vehicle in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park. Watch dramatic video

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 18:58 IST

A video captured inside Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan is now going viral on social media because it’s scary and thrilling in equal parts. The video, which has now created quite a stir online, shows a tiger chasing an open-top safari vehicle.

In the video, the tiger looks at the car and almost instantly starts following the vehicle. In an effort to leave the area, the vehicle speeds up and the animal – quite ferociously - starts chasing the car. At one point, the animal tries to outrun the car too. The video ends with the safari jeep speeding away, leaving the tiger behind.

Here’s the captivating video:

The video was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI and people had a lot to say about it. While some expressed that the video is scary, others pointed that people shouldn’t get too close to the animals.

Here’s what they tweeted:

scary! — Pathologist Jaimin (@DrJaiminPanchal) December 2, 2019

May protect her/his territory as well. Seldom hungry tigers do attack. — Chowkidar $👌#6) (@2s010yel) December 3, 2019

safari drivers take undue risk and most of the time go very close to the tiger/s which disturbs them ,hence they react ,human at fault . — Dinesh Trivedi (@DinTri) December 3, 2019

He just wanted to play pakdam pakdai..... With his teeths, and claws. — Captain Jack Sparrow 👑👑 (@iamthunder847) December 2, 2019

What do you think of the video?

(With inputs from ANI)

