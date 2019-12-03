e-paper
Tiger chases open-top safari vehicle in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park. Watch dramatic video

The video shows the tiger chasing a safari vehicle. It was captured in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 03, 2019 18:58 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The tiger chasing a tourist safari vehicle in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park.
The tiger chasing a tourist safari vehicle in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park. (Screengrab)
         

A video captured inside Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan is now going viral on social media because it’s scary and thrilling in equal parts. The video, which has now created quite a stir online, shows a tiger chasing an open-top safari vehicle.

In the video, the tiger looks at the car and almost instantly starts following the vehicle. In an effort to leave the area, the vehicle speeds up and the animal – quite ferociously - starts chasing the car. At one point, the animal tries to outrun the car too. The video ends with the safari jeep speeding away, leaving the tiger behind.

Here’s the captivating video:

The video was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI and people had a lot to say about it. While some expressed that the video is scary, others pointed that people shouldn’t get too close to the animals.

Here’s what they tweeted:

What do you think of the video?

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured

