Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Tiger shakes off newly fit prosthetic leg after gaining senses

Tiger shakes off newly fit prosthetic leg after gaining senses

The tiger named ‘Sahebrao’ lost his front paw in 2012 after it got entangled in a trap set by poachers.

Jan 19, 2020
Asian News International
Asian News International
Nagpur
The tiger took off the limb after it regained consciousness. (representational image)
The tiger took off the limb after it regained consciousness. (representational image)
         

An operation performed to fit a prosthetic limb to a tiger in Nagpur was unsuccessful as the animal took it off after regaining consciousness.

The tiger named ‘Sahebrao’ lost his front paw in 2012 after it got entangled in a trap set by poachers. Later, the tiger was treated at a rescue centre in Nagpur.

Dr Sushirt Babhulkar said that the operation might not be successful but the tiger will get rid of its pain.

