TikTok’s ‘chair challenge’ goes viral on Twitter, some claim only women can do it. Watch

TikTok’s ‘chair challenge’ is now going viral on Twitter with many people performing it.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 03, 2019 13:24 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TikTok’s ‘chair challenge’ is creating quite a buzz on Twitter too.
TikTok’s ‘chair challenge’ is creating quite a buzz on Twitter too. (Twitter)
         

TikTok is flooded with new challenges almost every day and the latest one block is called ‘chair challenge’. What’s interesting is that this challenge comes with a special claim. According to some netizens, only women are capable of completing the ‘chair challenge’.

The challenge requires a participant to stand three feet away from a wall. Then, they have to bend over with their head against the wall. Finally, the challenge is to try and stand upright while picking up a chair and holding it close to their chest.

This challenge is not just creating a buzz on TikTok, some of the videos of people being a part of this trend has also made their way onto Twitter. With the hashtag #chairchallange, tweeple are sharing the videos online. Take a look at the videos:

Back in November, another TikTok video created quite a stir on Twitter. It shows a woman performing another trend which went viral on the video sharing app – finger tricks. In the video, the woman creates an optical illusion by moving her fingers really fast.

