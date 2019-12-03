TikTok’s ‘chair challenge’ goes viral on Twitter, some claim only women can do it. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 13:24 IST

TikTok is flooded with new challenges almost every day and the latest one block is called ‘chair challenge’. What’s interesting is that this challenge comes with a special claim. According to some netizens, only women are capable of completing the ‘chair challenge’.

The challenge requires a participant to stand three feet away from a wall. Then, they have to bend over with their head against the wall. Finally, the challenge is to try and stand upright while picking up a chair and holding it close to their chest.

This challenge is not just creating a buzz on TikTok, some of the videos of people being a part of this trend has also made their way onto Twitter. With the hashtag #chairchallange, tweeple are sharing the videos online. Take a look at the videos:

Tried the tik tok chair challenge cause i thought it was fake...... #TikTok #ChairChallenge pic.twitter.com/5Nf5NYsMAt — Izzy Sam (@SamTwizzy5) 20 November 2019

Back in November, another TikTok video created quite a stir on Twitter. It shows a woman performing another trend which went viral on the video sharing app – finger tricks. In the video, the woman creates an optical illusion by moving her fingers really fast.