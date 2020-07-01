e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Tiny kitty plants kisses on huge doggo who pats it in return. Show us something cuter… we’ll wait

Tiny kitty plants kisses on huge doggo who pats it in return. Show us something cuter… we’ll wait

The video involving the cat and the dog has now tugged at the heartstrings of many.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 01, 2020 20:37 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the huge doggo and the tiny kitten.
The image shows the huge doggo and the tiny kitten. (Screengrab)
         

Adorable is an understatement when it comes to describing the cuteness of this video which is now winning people over.

Shared on Twitter, the video shows an interaction between a huge doggo and a tiny kitten. The clip opens with the kitten planting kisses on the dog who in turn pets the feline. This showcase of affection between them continues until the end of the clip.

The video has been doing the rounds of the Internet for quite some time now. It has again tugged at the heartstrings of many after recently being shared on Twitter.

Take a look at the clip to know why it has impressed so many.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already garnered over 28,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered more than 1,200 likes and several comments. Reacting to the clip, a Twitter user wrote “Dogs bruh,” and his sentiment was expressed by several others.

“Never seen a dog pet a cat before. This is adorable,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is so sweet my teeth hurt! LOVE IT!” expressed another. “Awwww. Thanks, that made me smile,” wrote a third.

“How cute,” wrote a user of the micro-blogging site and many agreed.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | This video of a cat comforting a doggo at the vet is all types of ‘aww’. Watch

tags
top news
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law, includes Pannun, Khalistani forces
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law, includes Pannun, Khalistani forces
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Priyanka Gandhi told to vacate govt bungalow in Delhi within a month
Priyanka Gandhi told to vacate govt bungalow in Delhi within a month
On tech, India was naive. It has finally woken up | Opinion
On tech, India was naive. It has finally woken up | Opinion
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In