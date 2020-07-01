Tiny kitty plants kisses on huge doggo who pats it in return. Show us something cuter… we’ll wait

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 20:37 IST

Adorable is an understatement when it comes to describing the cuteness of this video which is now winning people over.

Shared on Twitter, the video shows an interaction between a huge doggo and a tiny kitten. The clip opens with the kitten planting kisses on the dog who in turn pets the feline. This showcase of affection between them continues until the end of the clip.

The video has been doing the rounds of the Internet for quite some time now. It has again tugged at the heartstrings of many after recently being shared on Twitter.

Take a look at the clip to know why it has impressed so many.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already garnered over 28,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered more than 1,200 likes and several comments. Reacting to the clip, a Twitter user wrote “Dogs bruh,” and his sentiment was expressed by several others.

“Never seen a dog pet a cat before. This is adorable,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is so sweet my teeth hurt! LOVE IT!” expressed another. “Awwww. Thanks, that made me smile,” wrote a third.

“How cute,” wrote a user of the micro-blogging site and many agreed.

What do you think of the video?

