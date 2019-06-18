Tiny #SixWordHorror stories are Twitter’s new obsession, and they’re scary

Filled with varied online challenges, Twitter often presents a chance for people to flex their creative muscles. The recent trend, #SixWordHorror, is presenting that opportunity to horror story fans.

Twitter user @GailSimone started the challenge by inviting fellow tweeple to write scary stories using just six words. Captioned “Today’s challenge isn’t new, but I still think it’s fun,” the tweet further asked people to use the hashtag #SixWordHorror.

Today's challenge isn't new, but I still think it's fun.



Write a horror story in six words.



Please use hashtag#SixWordHorror — GAIL SIMONE is MY LITTLE SIMONEY (@GailSimone) June 17, 2019

The Twitter user also created a thread by sharing some examples of the horror stories.

We should have buried him deeper.#SixWordHorror — GAIL SIMONE is MY LITTLE SIMONEY (@GailSimone) June 17, 2019

Grampa says he hates his coffin.#SixWordHorror — GAIL SIMONE is MY LITTLE SIMONEY (@GailSimone) June 17, 2019

Your surgeon has a mild concussion.#SixWordHorror — GAIL SIMONE is MY LITTLE SIMONEY (@GailSimone) June 17, 2019

"Sorry I missed you!



Signed,



Death."#SixWordHorror — GAIL SIMONE is MY LITTLE SIMONEY (@GailSimone) June 17, 2019

Soon, the hashtag #SixWordHorror started trending worldwide. Interested tweeple joined the trend and started sharing their versions of scary tales. There is a chance that some of these tweets will send a chill down your spine.

The real you is already dead.



...#SixWordHorror — Nagu (@Nagu_360) June 18, 2019

I screamed. My reflection watched, smiling. #SixWordHorror — Paige Walker (@PaigeWa56982050) June 18, 2019

Some people, however, gave a funny twist to the brief as they started creating stories related to real-life situations.

There's An Elaichi In The Biryani! #SixWordHorror — Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) June 18, 2019

What’s your #SixWordHorror?

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 13:00 IST