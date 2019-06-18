Today in New Delhi, India
Tiny #SixWordHorror stories are Twitter’s new obsession, and they’re scary

Twitter user @GailSimone started the challenge by inviting fellow tweeple to write scary stories using just six words.

it's viral Updated: Jun 18, 2019 13:05 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Twitter,Online Challnage,Horror Story
People are sharing their versions of scary tales under the hashtag #SixWordHorror. (Twitter/@PeachyBaws)

Filled with varied online challenges, Twitter often presents a chance for people to flex their creative muscles. The recent trend, #SixWordHorror, is presenting that opportunity to horror story fans.

Twitter user @GailSimone started the challenge by inviting fellow tweeple to write scary stories using just six words. Captioned “Today’s challenge isn’t new, but I still think it’s fun,” the tweet further asked people to use the hashtag #SixWordHorror.

The Twitter user also created a thread by sharing some examples of the horror stories.

Soon, the hashtag #SixWordHorror started trending worldwide. Interested tweeple joined the trend and started sharing their versions of scary tales. There is a chance that some of these tweets will send a chill down your spine.

Some people, however, gave a funny twist to the brief as they started creating stories related to real-life situations.

What’s your #SixWordHorror?

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 13:00 IST

