Tiny #SixWordHorror stories are Twitter’s new obsession, and they’re scary
Twitter user @GailSimone started the challenge by inviting fellow tweeple to write scary stories using just six words.it's viral Updated: Jun 18, 2019 13:05 IST
Filled with varied online challenges, Twitter often presents a chance for people to flex their creative muscles. The recent trend, #SixWordHorror, is presenting that opportunity to horror story fans.
Twitter user @GailSimone started the challenge by inviting fellow tweeple to write scary stories using just six words. Captioned “Today’s challenge isn’t new, but I still think it’s fun,” the tweet further asked people to use the hashtag #SixWordHorror.
Today's challenge isn't new, but I still think it's fun.— GAIL SIMONE is MY LITTLE SIMONEY (@GailSimone) June 17, 2019
Write a horror story in six words.
Please use hashtag#SixWordHorror
The Twitter user also created a thread by sharing some examples of the horror stories.
We should have buried him deeper.#SixWordHorror— GAIL SIMONE is MY LITTLE SIMONEY (@GailSimone) June 17, 2019
Grampa says he hates his coffin.#SixWordHorror— GAIL SIMONE is MY LITTLE SIMONEY (@GailSimone) June 17, 2019
Your surgeon has a mild concussion.#SixWordHorror— GAIL SIMONE is MY LITTLE SIMONEY (@GailSimone) June 17, 2019
"Sorry I missed you!— GAIL SIMONE is MY LITTLE SIMONEY (@GailSimone) June 17, 2019
Signed,
Death."#SixWordHorror
Soon, the hashtag #SixWordHorror started trending worldwide. Interested tweeple joined the trend and started sharing their versions of scary tales. There is a chance that some of these tweets will send a chill down your spine.
The real you is already dead.— Nagu (@Nagu_360) June 18, 2019
...#SixWordHorror
I screamed. My reflection watched, smiling. #SixWordHorror— Paige Walker (@PaigeWa56982050) June 18, 2019
"She smiled. Her reflection did not."#SixWordHorror pic.twitter.com/TU0pez8UIh— Jacob Peach 🕹🚀🎬☕ (@PeachyBaws) June 17, 2019
I stood up. My body didn't.#SixWordHorror pic.twitter.com/ozrxYSUS1r— Words_in_Idleness (@manu18268317) June 18, 2019
"Mommy’s resting," said Daddy, shoveling faster.#SixWordHorror— literally nuts (@LiterallyNuts) June 18, 2019
Swimming in lake hiding mass-graves— Words_in_Idleness (@manu18268317) June 17, 2019
#SixWordHorror pic.twitter.com/ctqUiv7YPG
Pyramids arose, skittering toward the city.#SixWordHorror #SixWordHorrorStory #horror #numenera pic.twitter.com/jcB7CrWbks— Bruce Brenneise @ Geekcraft PDX (@Brucedraws) June 18, 2019
Hello Johnny. How are you today? #SixWordHorror pic.twitter.com/mKEj21LUml— Black Lodge Cult (@BlackLCult) June 18, 2019
#SixWordHorror— N̴e̴o̴ ̴♥ (@SilenceisSassy) June 17, 2019
I'm right there.
Standing behind you!~ pic.twitter.com/DFL0nhgjG4
Some people, however, gave a funny twist to the brief as they started creating stories related to real-life situations.
So tell me more about yourself #SixWordHorror #SixWordHorrorStory pic.twitter.com/Pc3hZHLbad— Nagarajan Jeyakumar (@I_am_Nagu) June 18, 2019
"Missing a train by a minute" 🕒 #SixWordHorror pic.twitter.com/vtg33JJhyF— Siddhpura Nirav🇮🇳 (@SiddhpuraNirav1) June 18, 2019
There's An Elaichi In The Biryani! #SixWordHorror— Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) June 18, 2019
#SixWordHorror Can you come into work early? pic.twitter.com/PXMlR8nLXC— [Darien] (@EmbraceDAnarchy) June 17, 2019
"I’m sorry, your card was declined" #SixWordHorror pic.twitter.com/0ZU6btaZGw— Scarlett Solis (@SenoraSimio) June 17, 2019
What’s your #SixWordHorror?
First Published: Jun 18, 2019 13:00 IST