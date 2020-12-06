e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Tiny twin monkeys measuring just 2 inches born at Chester Zoo. Watch cute video

Tiny twin monkeys measuring just 2 inches born at Chester Zoo. Watch cute video

“The world’s SMALLEST monkeys have been born… and they’re twins,” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 01:07 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the monkeys in question.
The image shows the monkeys in question. (Instagram/@chesterzoo)
         

In today’s edition of happy news, Chester Zoo welcomed two tiny pygmy marmosets monkeys. A video, shared on the zoo’s Inatgram page, shows the twins clinging to their mom and dad. And now, the clip has won people over. Chances are it’ll warm up your heart too.

“The world’s SMALLEST monkeys have been born… and they’re twins! Baby pygmy marmosets measure just 2 inches and weigh only 10 grams,” the zoo shared alongside the video.

A caption on the screen further added that this species of monkey is under threat in the wild. Hence, the birth of two new members is a big thing.

“Wonderful to see new additions within the marmoset family and it’s almost unbelievable just how small the babies are when they are first born,” Primate keeper Holly Webb told the BBC. “They are no bigger than a ping pong ball,” Webb added.

Take a look at the video that captures some adorable moments of the duo.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 12,000 views and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop commenting about the adorableness of the monkeys. There were some who simply wrote “Aww” to express themselves.

“So adorable, wonderful news,” wrote an Instagram user. “Look at those faces how adorable,” shared another. “Who knew these could be so cute?!,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

