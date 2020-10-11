Titanic to Lion King: This ‘koality’ photo of Koalas reminds people of various movie dialogues

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 21:25 IST

If you are a regular user of the internet, then you’re probably used to seeing pictures of cute animals. Such images often make many go ‘aww’. This ‘koality’ photo of Koalas is a perfect fit for that category.

Shared on San Diego Zoo’s official Instagram profile, the picture is absolutely adorable. However, its cuteness is not the only thing which has captured people’s attention.

While sharing the picture, the zoo asked people to caption the photograph, and that prompted a wave of hilarious reactions.

“Caption this koality photo,” they wrote and shared three hashtags too - #CaptionThis #KoalityContent #SanDiegoZoo. The zoo also mentioned that the image is taken by an individual named Mary-Ellen Jordan.

Following the post, many started sharing movie dialogues which they thought would fit the image. However, before knowing what they wrote, take a look at the picture.

Since being shared a few days back, the post has garnered close to 17,000 likes. It has also received tons of comments and chances are that you will agree to some or all of them.

“I’ll never let go jack”, an Instagram user wrote this dialogue from the movie Titanic. This individual was reminded of a very different film, Disney’s The Lion King. They wrote, “Long live the king”. There were others too who were reminded of these two movies. This person was reminded the 1939 movie Gone with the Wind and shared the film’s popular dialogue “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn”.

Not a film but this individual was reminded of a punch line by a famous character Lucifer from the show by the same name. “Best Lucifer voice, ‘tell me, what do you truly desire?’,” they wrote.

Others also shared hilarious lines that they thought describes the situation perfectly. “Hey! If you’re coming that close, please put on a mask!” aptly wrote a user of the photo and video sharing platform. “Love lifts us up where we belong,” commented another.

“What do you mean, you forgot the chocolate?” joked a third. “This is the third time you’ve fallen off, I’m going to stop helping you up,” said a fourth.

There were many who wrote “sweet” or “cute” to describe the image.

How would you caption this picture?

