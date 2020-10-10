e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Netizens highly relate to this yawning koala. Seen the video yet?

Netizens highly relate to this yawning koala. Seen the video yet?

Chances are that the clip will leave you with a desire to do the same just like the koala.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 10, 2020 21:24 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a koala.
The image shows a koala.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

If you’re among those who feel that weekends bring about a strange spell of sleepiness as well as laziness, this video of a koala may be totally relatable for you. Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the clip shows a yawning koala. Chances are that the clip will leave you with a desire to do the same.

Posted on Twitter, the clip shows a fluffy koala sitting on a branch of a tree. Throughout the video, the animal continues to yawn.

“Weekend mood,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Posted on October 10, the clip has garnered over 4,000 views along with more than 560 likes. Several people related to the koala’s lazy mood and dropped comments expressing the same. Many also found the animal to be extremely cute.

Here’s how others reacted:

Do you relate to the yawning koala?

Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Karauli priest's family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls
PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls
'Afghan leadership won't have concerns if India engages with Taliban': Abdullah Abdullah
‘Afghan leadership won’t have concerns if India engages with Taliban’: Abdullah Abdullah
CSK vs RCB Live: Kohli sets Dubai on fire, RCB post 169/4
CSK vs RCB Live: Kohli sets Dubai on fire, RCB post 169/4
Ex-constable in Bihar gets lucky with BJP ticket on seat eyed by former DGP
Ex-constable in Bihar gets lucky with BJP ticket on seat eyed by former DGP
Gandhis, Shatrughan Sinha among Cong's star campaigners for phase 1 of Bihar polls
Gandhis, Shatrughan Sinha among Cong’s star campaigners for phase 1 of Bihar polls
Ladakh: IAF's C-17 Globemaster carries supplies, Chinook helicopter's sortie
Ladakh: IAF’s C-17 Globemaster carries supplies, Chinook helicopter’s sortie
