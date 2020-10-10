Netizens highly relate to this yawning koala. Seen the video yet?

If you’re among those who feel that weekends bring about a strange spell of sleepiness as well as laziness, this video of a koala may be totally relatable for you. Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the clip shows a yawning koala. Chances are that the clip will leave you with a desire to do the same.

Posted on Twitter, the clip shows a fluffy koala sitting on a branch of a tree. Throughout the video, the animal continues to yawn.

“Weekend mood,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Posted on October 10, the clip has garnered over 4,000 views along with more than 560 likes. Several people related to the koala’s lazy mood and dropped comments expressing the same. Many also found the animal to be extremely cute.

Here’s how others reacted:

Such dreamy eyes. — Shilpi Mitra (@ShilpiMitra61) October 10, 2020

Relaxing — venkatesh (@halsurvenka) October 10, 2020

That's real Holiday mood.,😊😊. — Punam Kerketta (@kerketta_punam) October 10, 2020

Do you relate to the yawning koala?