To eat in class, kid fills empty lip balm tube with cheese. Twitter says ‘the future is female’

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:18 IST

A 9-year-old girl is hailed as a ‘genius’ by tweeple because of her innovative hack involving an empty lip balm tube and cheese. On September 18, Valerie Schremp Hahn – the girl’s mother – took to Twitter to inform her fellow social media users about her daughter’s hack.

“My 9-year-old daughter has taken an old lip balm tube and filled it with cheese so she can eat it in class,” Hahn tweeted along with an image.

My 9-year-old daughter has taken an old lip balm tube and filled it with cheese so she can eat it in class. pic.twitter.com/YEAqZx2wnr — Valerie Schremp Hahn 📰 (@valeriehahn) September 17, 2019

Till now, the post has gathered more than 52,000 likes. Additionally, it has also amassed over 6,000 retweets.

Since being shared, Hahn’s tweet has prompted all sorts of comments from people. There were many who called her a “genius.” Also, there were some who commented that “the future is female.” Except a few, most were left amazed by this kid’s innovative hack.

Further confirmation that the future is female. — Tiffany Adamson (@shelikesfacts) September 18, 2019

She is genius and will the millionaire who takes care of you in your old age. — Aisha Sultan (@AishaS) September 17, 2019

Take three lip balm tubes... Cheese crackers and salami. 😏 — Denise (@snapdaily05) September 18, 2019

Very creative - very impressive - she gonna invent some important stuff some day - and hi to you and her. — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) September 18, 2019

Your daughter is living in 2079 and we are all still here in 2019. — Shannon Miller (@notthegymnast) September 18, 2019

How many have said: this girl will go far? — Karen Hanas (@c3391) September 18, 2019

My sides and face hurt from laughing. I am also ashamed because I never thought of this. — 7th Ward Woman (@stl7thward) September 18, 2019

Tell your daughter I said pic.twitter.com/Mw1XrmBwu5 — WAC 🐾 (@wacprime) September 18, 2019

In reply to her main tweet, Hahn wrote that she informed the girl’s teacher about her secret stash. Her teacher too had a good laugh but couldn’t find the “cheese tubes” the girl snuck in.

I figured I should message her teacher. I'll report back. pic.twitter.com/2HCmVRfi5j — Valerie Schremp Hahn 📰 (@valeriehahn) September 18, 2019

Update: I picked her up from school. Her teacher saw my note and thought it was hilarious but did not detect the 2 (!) cheese tubes she snuck bites/licks of during standardized test breaks. Also, she loves the positive tweets, especially ones saying "the future is female." 💪 🧀 — Valerie Schremp Hahn 📰 (@valeriehahn) September 18, 2019

Further she also shared that her own mother posted the picture on Facebook with a caption - “This kid is going places! Maybe to the principal’s office, but she’s going places!”

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 18:24 IST