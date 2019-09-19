e-paper
Thursday, Sep 19, 2019

To eat in class, kid fills empty lip balm tube with cheese. Twitter says ‘the future is female’

Since being shared, Hahn’s tweet has prompted all sorts of comments from people. There were many who called her a “genius.”

Sep 19, 2019
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Till now, the post has gathered more than 52,000 likes.
Till now, the post has gathered more than 52,000 likes. (Twitter/Valerie Schremp Hahn)
         

A 9-year-old girl is hailed as a ‘genius’ by tweeple because of her innovative hack involving an empty lip balm tube and cheese. On September 18, Valerie Schremp Hahn – the girl’s mother – took to Twitter to inform her fellow social media users about her daughter’s hack.

“My 9-year-old daughter has taken an old lip balm tube and filled it with cheese so she can eat it in class,” Hahn tweeted along with an image.

Till now, the post has gathered more than 52,000 likes. Additionally, it has also amassed over 6,000 retweets.

Since being shared, Hahn’s tweet has prompted all sorts of comments from people. There were many who called her a “genius.” Also, there were some who commented that “the future is female.” Except a few, most were left amazed by this kid’s innovative hack.

In reply to her main tweet, Hahn wrote that she informed the girl’s teacher about her secret stash. Her teacher too had a good laugh but couldn’t find the “cheese tubes” the girl snuck in.

Further she also shared that her own mother posted the picture on Facebook with a caption - “This kid is going places! Maybe to the principal’s office, but she’s going places!”

Sep 19, 2019

