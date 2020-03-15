e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Toddler’s efforts to comfort fur-buddy during thunderstorm is making netizens go aww. Watch

Toddler’s efforts to comfort fur-buddy during thunderstorm is making netizens go aww. Watch

The little one tries to comfort a scared dog by stroking its head and hugging it.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 15, 2020 13:40 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This adorable video of a toddler trying to comfort a pooch has tugged the heartstrings of netizens.
This adorable video of a toddler trying to comfort a pooch has tugged the heartstrings of netizens.(Twitter/@akkitwts)
         

Dogs are one of the best companions one can have. They’ll love you unconditionally, be by your side and protect you. But sometimes these furry buddies get scared from thunderstorms. In such times, they need a hero in a cape or in this case, a hero in a diaper. This adorable video of a toddler trying to comfort a pooch during a thunderstorm has tugged the heartstrings of netizens.

The minute-long clip posted by a Twitter user shows a diaper wearing toddler in the bathroom. The little one tries to comfort a scared dog by stroking its head. The kid even tries to console the four legged animal with his own words of assurance and keeps on hugging the animal.

“This little guy comforting his buddy during a thunderstorm is the best thing you’ll see today,” reads the caption.

Posted on March 14, the clip has garnered more than 5.2 lakh views and over 49,000 likes and counting. Netizens can’t stop gushing at the little one trying his best to comfort his buddy during a storm. While some commented that the adorable video made their day, others were in love with the precious bond between the dog and the toddler.

What do you think of this adorable duo?

tags
top news
Coronavirus cases in India touch 107; Maharashtra, Kerala have most cases
Coronavirus cases in India touch 107; Maharashtra, Kerala have most cases
289 people on Dubai-Kochi flight offloaded after passenger tests coronavirus positive
289 people on Dubai-Kochi flight offloaded after passenger tests coronavirus positive
Day before Madhya Pradesh floor test, Congress MLAs return to Bhopal
Day before Madhya Pradesh floor test, Congress MLAs return to Bhopal
Google’s coronavirus checkup website: Everything we know about it
Google’s coronavirus checkup website: Everything we know about it
Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’
Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet with fans over coronavirus outbreak
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet with fans over coronavirus outbreak
LIVE| Covid-19 forces Vatican to hold Easter without congregation
LIVE| Covid-19 forces Vatican to hold Easter without congregation
Photo of worn-out nurse shows Italy health workers’ fatigue in virus fight
Photo of worn-out nurse shows Italy health workers’ fatigue in virus fight
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news