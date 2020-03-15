Toddler’s efforts to comfort fur-buddy during thunderstorm is making netizens go aww. Watch

it-s-viral

Dogs are one of the best companions one can have. They’ll love you unconditionally, be by your side and protect you. But sometimes these furry buddies get scared from thunderstorms. In such times, they need a hero in a cape or in this case, a hero in a diaper. This adorable video of a toddler trying to comfort a pooch during a thunderstorm has tugged the heartstrings of netizens.

The minute-long clip posted by a Twitter user shows a diaper wearing toddler in the bathroom. The little one tries to comfort a scared dog by stroking its head. The kid even tries to console the four legged animal with his own words of assurance and keeps on hugging the animal.

“This little guy comforting his buddy during a thunderstorm is the best thing you’ll see today,” reads the caption.

This little guy comforting his buddy during a thunderstorm is the best thing you'll see today 💕💕💕

pic.twitter.com/HD6rdLuE7z — Akki (@akkitwts) March 14, 2020

Posted on March 14, the clip has garnered more than 5.2 lakh views and over 49,000 likes and counting. Netizens can’t stop gushing at the little one trying his best to comfort his buddy during a storm. While some commented that the adorable video made their day, others were in love with the precious bond between the dog and the toddler.

So much compassion in that little body! ❤️❤️❤️ — Helene Lefebvre🇨🇦🆘️ (@HeleneLefebvr12) March 14, 2020

Now that's love. — Chipper (@Millswaith) March 14, 2020

Loved it...my Golden was the same way. For Dusty, duck hunting & shotguns were fine. Thunderstorms, she was scared to death. — Martha Jane King (@marthajaneking) March 14, 2020

What do you think of this adorable duo?